A royal event watched by billions around the world happened this week in history

A royal event happened on this week in history.

It was April 29, 2011 that Prince William of Wales married Catherine Middleton at a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abby.

Billions of people all over the world watched the wedding live on television.

Now the couple has three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are respectively third, fourth and fifth in line for the throne.

