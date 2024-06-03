A salon is making history at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City

A new salon had its grand opening on Saturday, June 1, 2924 in City Creek Center.

And, with its opening, history was made, it's the first time in the history of the popular Salt Lake City mall that a black woman will occupy a space.

The salon offers a range of services including bridal makeup, manicures, pedicures, and waxing.

Owner Heather Jefferson joined us in studio with some of her favorite products for Summer. She says "less is more" when it comes to this hot season.

She showed us her favorite mask, moisturizer and cleanser.

