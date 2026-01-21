A school counselor-turned public speaker is helping parents raise resilient kids in a tech heavy world.

Nate Webb is a school counselor-turned public speaker with a passion for helping parents raise resilient kids in a tech heavy world.

He started sharing videos from his car about trends he's seeing as a school counselor, and they took off.

Now he's spending his days off speaking in schools and communities to inspire kids to spend less time on their phones.

So, does he recommend kids not go online at all? No, but he does say do not leave them unsupervised. If they are streaming or using an internet-connected device, parents should make sure they're aware of what they're consuming.

Nate also recommends that parents talk to their kids about online predators, pornography and cyber bullies, because he says it's not if they will come across something or someone bad, it's when.

You can learn more at Natewebbspeaker.com.

