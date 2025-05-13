A sci-fi, a sequel and an action are "new in home entertainment"

New in theaters is the action / revenge film "Stand Your Ground". Former Special Forces operative Jack Johnson uses the 'Stand Your Ground' law to seek vengeance after his wife is murdered during a home invasion. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Stand Your Ground is a typical action / thriller with a few good moments, but overall the film is mostly run of the mill with little to distinguish itself from the revenge thriller formula." It's in theaters now and will be hitting VOD on May 27, 2025. He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime Video is "Another Simple Favor," the sequel to the 2018 film. Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the island of Capri for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman, which is interrupted by murder and betrayal. "Another Simple Favor is simply a waste of time to watch. The script is poorly written and confusing and the production smacks of desperation. Pass this one by," says Tony. He gives it a D and it's rated R.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the sci-fi comedy series "Murderbot". In the series, an android struggles with emotions and free will while balancing dangerous missions and evading detection of its self-awareness. Tony says, "Murderbot is a funny, quirky sci-fi series about finding one's purpose. Check this one out for the fun of it." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

