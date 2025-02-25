A sci-fi thriller, a historical mini-series and a spy series are all new in home entertainment

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment.

Streaming on most video on demand platforms is the sci-fi thriller "Renner". Frankie Muniz is 'Renner,' a computer genius who is looking to find love with the help of an AI he developed. At first, the AI helps him build confidence and navigate relationships but things fall apart when he realizes he accidentally programmed his bossy mother into the software. Tony says, "Renner is a well done sci-fi film about escaping one's self and navigating between fantasy and reality." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on BritBox is the historical mini series "Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story".

The film focuses on Ruth Ellis, from her career as a nightclub manager to her violent relationship with the man she killed in cold blood, and her arrest, trial and legal battle. Tony says, "Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story is a deep, engaging and emotional bio-series about a woman unfairly judged in the press and by society. Lucy Boynton puts in a tremendous performance as Ruth Ellis and is not to be missed." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Entering it's 3rd season on Amazon Prime is the action / spy series "Reacher". In season 3, Reacher's attempt to thwart a kidnapping brings him into contact with mysterious businessman Zachary Beck. Tony says, "Reacher continues to be one of the best series streaming as it offers a terrific mix of action, intrigue and humor." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

