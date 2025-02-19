A self-proclaimed trivia buff from Utah is a contestant on Fox's "The Floor"

Murray resident Mike Nay considers himself a trivia buff. He's always enjoyed trivia nights at his local watering holes, so when he saw an ad pop up on social media for a new TV game show, he was all in!

You can watch Nay on "The Floor" right here on Fox 13 on Tuesdays at 8pm.

The series is hosted by Rob Lowe and has become very popular.

The show starts out with 100 contestants standing on their own section of the floor, and each one has an expertise in a specific trivia subject.

The contestants challenge each other in head-to-head duels, with the winner of each duel taking over all territory controlled by the loser.

The winner then chooses whether to go on the offensive to try and gain more territory or let The Floor choose a new challenger.

The contestant who gains full control over The Floor takes home $250,000.

To learn more please visit: fox.com/theplace.

