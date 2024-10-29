A show for foodies, a final season of a popular series and a horror flick

Streaming on Prime is the cooking show “The Pasta Queen” hosted by Nadia Caterina Munno. Nadia travels through Italy, sharing regional ingredients. In her kitchen, she prepares authentic Italian dishes using those ingredients. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Born and raised in Rome, Italy, Nadia comes from a long family line of pasta makers dating back to the 1800's and shares her mouthwatering and unique recipes in the kitchen with a healthy side of authenticity, wicked humor and dramatic storytelling. " He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the fifth and final season of the hit animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” follows the underdogs of Starfleet and their crazy adventures traversing the universe, helping civilizations and new life, and keeping up appearances without making total fools of themselves along the way. Tony says, "Star Trek: Lower Decks is a funny, irreverent and offers biting social commentary. Even if you're not a big fan of 'Trek,' give this series a try." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

In theaters now is the horror / comedy “Your Monster” In this re-telling of the “Beauty and the Beast” story, a timid, soft-spoken actress finds her voice when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet. Tony says “Your Monster is a terrific Halloween fantasy date film." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.