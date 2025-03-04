A show for foodies, a mystery and a kids' show are all new in home entertainment

Entering it's 6th season on The History Channel is “The Food That Built America.” It's hosted by Adam Richman. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, “The Food That Built America is an engrossing docuseries focusing on how foods are discovered and marketed to the ever changing American palate." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on MGM+ is the mystery crime series “Nine Bodies in A Mexican Morgue”.

The series follows nine strangers who find themselves lost in a remote Mexican jungle after their small plane crashes. One by one, the survivors are murdered, leaving the remaining passengers to solve the terrifying mystery before its too late. Tony says, "With a hardy tip of the hat to Agatha Christie's 10 Little Indians, Nine Bodies in A Mexican Morgue is a good thriller with plenty of twists and turns and solid acting." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the animated family film “A Sloth Story". After a terrifying storm destroys their home, a speedy sloth named Laura and her family move to the big city in their rusted old food truck hoping to make their business a success. Tony says, “A Sloth Story is a delightfully animated adventure film combining food and family." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

