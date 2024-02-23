A simple blood test could save your life when it comes to high cholesterol

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 38 percent of American adults have high cholesterol, which can be caused by poor lifestyle habits or genetics.

High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for heart disease and stroke, but typically has no symptoms.

Dr. Gordon Harkness from Optum says the CDC recommends a cholesterol test every 4-6 years, or more frequently if you have a family or personal history of high cholesterol.

A simple blood test can tell you what your cholesterol levels are and help you and your primary care doctor make informed decisions about your health.

A healthcare professional can help you manage your high cholesterol with statin therapy and healthy lifestyle changes, like exercise, a heart-healthy diet and quitting smoking.

Dr. Harkness says, "At Optum, just like the American Heart Association, we encourage healthy habits and regular preventive measures, to give yourself the best chance to maintain good health. The best way to treat many potentially serious issues, including heart health concerns, is by catching them early."

Things like cholesterol tests for hearth health, annual wellness visits with your doctor, and regular health screenings, as recommended by your doctor, are some of the best preventive tools you have.

