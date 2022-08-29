Rachel Barker is a blogger and lifestyle expert started an advice column on her blog and it has turned into the cutest, most inspiring movement!

The motto to encourage people to really be aware of their mental health is to "Live on the Brighter Side of Life".

Rachel launched this movement with a graphic sweatshirt to bring awareness to mental health, and the bright smiley faced sweatshirt is having a huge impact on people.

Some of those people are sharing their brighter side of life pics with the sweatshirt online.

Rachel says it's proof that a simple smile can change the course of someone's day.

You can learn more from Rachel on her website, dearrach.com and on Instagram @dear.rach.

