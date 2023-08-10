A single chapter from a classic vampire novel is now a movie

Hitting theaters Friday, August 11, 2023 2 is the horror / thriller "The Last Voyage of the Demeter."

Based on a single chapter from Bram Stoker's novel "Dracula", the story is set aboard the Russian cargo ship Demeter, which was chartered to carry 24 unmarked wooden crates - from Carpathia to London.

The film details what befell the doomed crew as they were stalked by a terrifying presence on board the ship.

Film Critic Tony Toscano Toscano talked with three of the film's stars: Corey Hawkins, who plays Dr. Clemens, Liam Cunningham who plays Captain Elliott and DAvid Dastmalchian who plays "Wojchek".

Tony says, 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter" is an edge of your seat and claustrophobic white-knuckle ride from beginning to end. Think of it as "Alien" on the high seas".

Again, it's playing in selected theaters and gets an A. It's rated R.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

