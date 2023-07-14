A single mom says she knows that college is for anyone who wants a degree

Utah's public colleges are coming together because they want you to go to college—no matter your age or experience

Priscilla Hansen, a Director of Client Services in finance, says college is worth the cost.

As a single mother, Priscilla had a clear goal to create enough income for herself and her daughter.

"However, I was diagnosed with PTSD and depression, and I had to take several breaks throughout my college journey," she says.

Fortunately, Priscilla found a network of support at Salt Lake Community College that helped her earn her associate degree in economics.

Then, through their Guided Pathways Model, her credits transferred seamlessly to the University of Utah, and now she's halfway done with her bachelor's degree.

Advisers with The Guided Pathways Model worked with her to create an education plan, helped her apply for financial aid, and helped create her scheduled so that she could go to school and work full time.

"Going back to college has 100 percent led me to where I am in my career. In my current position, I train financial advisers from all over the state, and I use my education every day in my career. I wake up each day excited to go to work and make a difference," says Priscilla.

She says there are so many ways to pay for college, whether that's employer reimbursements, departmental scholarships, or the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, there is a way to pay and flexible scheduling available, just ask!

Learn more at CollegeIsUtah.com.