A sixth-grade swimmer has just set six state records

A sixth-grade student who swims competitively recently set set state records -- that's almost unheard of in the sport.

Jett Hatchard is on the Olympics Aquatics, a swim club that swims out of Olympus High School.

Every year the team works towards the Age Group State Championships held in March.

They just finished up their season, winning State, for the third straight year.

But, that's not the best part of the story — Jett set six individual state records plus 1 out of 3 relay state records with his teammates.

Here are the records he set:

50 Free :23.46

100 Free :57.90

200 Free 1:51.23

50 Back :25.76

200 Back 1:59.01

100 IM :57.90

200 Free relay 1:42.98

You can find more information about Olympus Aquatics here, and follow them on Instagram @olympusaquatics.