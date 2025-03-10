A small business owner says she can make your cotton candy dreams come true.

Candy Clouds LLC is a locally-owned and woman-owned and operated small business.

It's all about cotton candy. 20 + flavors to be exact.

Cozette Vreeland says she will come to your event and spin fresh cotton candy, or she can pre-make the cotton candy and deliver it to your event.

And, if you have an idea for a flavor - send it her way! Cozette says "I would love to collaborate and make your cotton candy dreams come true".

She says her cotton candy has been used a toppings for cookies and cupcakes and has even been used as a drink garnish.

Cozette also offers cotton candy cakes in three different sizes, cotton candy cupcakes and cotton candy push pops.

You can find her on Instagram @CandyCloudsLLC.