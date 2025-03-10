Watch Now
The Place

Actions

A small business owner says she can make your cotton candy dreams come true

Candy Clouds LLC
A small business owner says she can make your cotton candy dreams come true.
Posted

Candy Clouds LLC is a locally-owned and woman-owned and operated small business.

It's all about cotton candy. 20 + flavors to be exact.

Cozette Vreeland says she will come to your event and spin fresh cotton candy, or she can pre-make the cotton candy and deliver it to your event.

And, if you have an idea for a flavor - send it her way! Cozette says "I would love to collaborate and make your cotton candy dreams come true".

She says her cotton candy has been used a toppings for cookies and cupcakes and has even been used as a drink garnish.

Cozette also offers cotton candy cakes in three different sizes, cotton candy cupcakes and cotton candy push pops.

You can find her on Instagram @CandyCloudsLLC.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere