"A Sorta Witchy Night" features local female business owners with sorta witchy produts

A Sorta Witchy Night features local female business owners with products are services that are sorta witchy.

Some of the vendors include:

Mineral and Matter is selling jewelry and providing permanent jewelry.

Cents of Style has empowering t-shirts and moon jewelry.

Witchy Yoga Girl is selling candles, bath bomb, and oil rollers

There are Handbound Books by Jazmin.

There will be tea from Luna Herbals,

Sage bundles and candles from Elements of Sage.

Other service-based vendors include Lux Healing Arts of Crystalline Tribe offering aura photography, and Kate Strong and Courtney Brown are offering intuitive and astrological readings.

There will also be food, cocktails and giveaways.

The Sorta Witchy Night is taking place at The Neighborhood Hive on October 5, 2024 from 6-10pm.

You can get your tickets atkatiemcminn.com/sorta-witchy-night

