A Special Offer from Wasatch Medical in the Fight Against ED

A free exam and so much more!
Wasatch Medical Clinic promises to get you back to normal in the bedroom.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 16:08:21-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The subject of erectile dysfunction can be a sensitive one for a lot of men, but it is good to know that this is a relatively common problem faced by many and there is help.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician at Wasatch Medical Clinic, says up to two thirds of men aren't seeking treatment for their E.D.

Other men are treating the problem with the pill, which can cause side effects.

Rinehart says Wasatch Medical uses the two most advanced forms of Acoustic Wave Therapy, which is a non-invasive treatment that opens up and regrows blood vessels.

Rinehart says the treatment is backed by science, as you can read on their science page.

And there is a special offer available now for Place viewers. If you call Wasatch Medical Clinic at 801-901-8000, they'll give you a FREE assessment, exam and blood flow ultrasound with a doctor. A $500 value, absolutely FREE! Plus, they will throw in a gift that gets instant results in the bedroom.

Visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com for more information.

