A staggering 78,000 people are hit by cars each year, many of them are children

It's hard to believe, but summer is over for many kids and now they're out on the roads walking to and from school.

A staggering 78,000 pedestrians are hit by cars each year, and the victims are disproportionately children.

Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp says the good news is many of the accidents involving kids hit by cars around schools are completely preventable.

Swapp joined us with some safety reminders for parents, drivers and children.

He says an often overlooked safety tip for children crossing streets is to teach them to stay off their electronics. Having headphones in or looking at a cell phone screen is especially dangerous as the pedestrian is inattentive to potential dangers around them.

Swapp says when dropping kids off at school, parents should pull up right to the curb. He says kids tend to run between and in front of cars when there are other cars in the way. Never stop in the middle of the street to drop off your kids.

And, remember to slow down in school zones.

For more information you can call 1-800-404-9000 or visit craigswapp.com.