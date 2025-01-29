A Star Party, Big Game Predictions and the Year of the Snake Celebrations are all happening this week

Join Clark Planetarium and Salt Lake County Parks & Recreation at Wheeler Historic Farm on Friday, January 31, 2025 for a stargazing party and fun activities. You must RSVP for this Farm and Sky Party, and you can find more information here.

Celebrate the Year of the Snake at Millcreek Common on Friday evening. There will be dancing, games and traditions for luck in the Chinese New Year. Remember to wear red, the color of the year! Click here for more information.

Get ready to "Swing for the Snow-covered Fences" at a Snowball Softball Tournament in Sandy on Friday, January 31, 2025 and Saturday, February 1, 2025. Click here for more information.

Bring your children to a free organ concert in the beautiful Cathedral of the Madeleine on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Children ages three to 10 and there families are invited to this free event to hear a special performance of "Peter and the Wolf". Click here for more information.

The Winter Festival is going on at the Wasatch Mountain State Park on Saturday, February 1, 2025. You can ski or snowshoe or even try out a fat tire bike on the snow. There will also be games and yummy food. Click here for more information.

Utah's HOgle Zoo's resident animals are stepping onto the playing field on Sunday, February 2, 2025 to pick the outcome of the Big Game. Click here for more information.

