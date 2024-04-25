A starry night fundraiser for child victims

The annual Starry Night Charity Gala is shining a light on child victims of crime.

The Friends of the Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center is a private, non-profit 501(c) created to help victims of child abuse and their families.

Their mission is to provide resources to create a child-friendly, comfortable environment to reduce victim trauma during child abuse investigations.

By providing a place that child victims of abuse can come to that feels safe and secure, they are able to talk about what has happened to them.

The Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center also provides a place where all agencies involved in child abuse investigations can come and work collaboratively to make this process go smoothly.

They include law enforcement officers, child protective service workers, forensic interviewers, medical professionals, family advocates.

The statistics for abuse are sadly very high, therefore places like the Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center are desperately needed because they can provide a place "Where small voices can be heard."

Current statistics on child abuse show one in 3 girls and one in 6 boys become victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18. The average age for most victims is under the age of 12.

It's also not uncommon to hear people talking about abuse they've been through into their 40s and 50s. Many long-term health and psychological effects are experienced without early help.

To help shed a light on the issue, the annual Starry Night Charity Gala is returning.

It's an evening dedicated to supporting child victims of crime in the Weber and Morgan counties.

It is scheduled for May 4 from 6-10 p.m. at the Ogden Marriott Hotel Ballroom.

Click here for ticket information.