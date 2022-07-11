A state-of-the-art outpatient imaging center is now open in Draper

In a joint venture with Envision Radiology, MountainStar Healthcare has opened a new community-based medical imaging center in Draper, with a second opening soon in Bountiful.

Jenny went to the Draper location which is the first of its kind in Utah.

Known as Envision Imaging, it provides high-quality, easy access imaging services at a lower cost, closer to where many Utahns live, work and play.

Envision Imaging offers the following services all overseen by specialized radiologists:



Advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computerized Tomography (CT)

Diagnostic Ultrasound

X-ray services

Envision Imaging Draper will make sure your appointment is convenient as possible with extended flexible hours of operation Monday through Friday and some appointments on Saturdays.

The offices are elegant and comfortable and the professional technologists will look at you as a whole to find medical answers for your specific needs.

The also promise to give fast and accurate results. And once you get imaging services, you'll be in the MountainStar Healthcare hospital system to get everything to your physician to follow up.

Call 801-717-9595 to schedule an appointment and follow Envision Imaging Draper on Facebook.