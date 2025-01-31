A thriller, a children's comedy and a romcom are new "At the Movies"

New in theaters is the action war thriller “Valiant One.” It stars Chase Stokes and Lana Condor. With tensions running high between North and South Korea, a US helicopter crashes on the North Korean side. Now the survivors must work together to find their way out without the help of US military support. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, “Valiant One is not only an engaging and action filled thriller, it offers up a story about personal sacrifice and who our soldiers are when faced with impossible odds." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters is the new animated film “Dog Man.” Based on the popular children's book, Dog Man is half dog and half man and sworn to protect and serve as he doggedly pursues the feline super villain 'Petey the Cat.' Tony says, “Dog Man is a fun, colorful and silly film that both children and adults will enjoy. A great film for an afternoon out on a Saturday." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

Streaming on Amazon Prime is the wedding comedy “You're Cordially Invited.” When a hotel accidentally double books two weddings an escalating battle of determination between the father of one bride and the sister of the other bride begins. Tony says, “You're Cordially Invited is a funny, slapstick and over-the-top comedy well worth your attention. If you're looking for a good time on movie night, check this one out." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

You can get more movie news and see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

