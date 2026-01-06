A thriller, a drama and a documentary are all new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the horror / thriller "A Mother's Love". Strange occurrences haunt a new mother struggling with postpartum, when the discovery of a dead body hidden in the walls of her family's dream home leads down a path of dark secrets. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "A Mother's Love is a small independent film with big hopes. However, those hopes weren't enough to keep the film from falling into the deep pit of cliche movie making. Although well acted and intentioned, the film doesn't hold the audience's attention." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Streaming on Prime is the drama "Treading Water". Following his release from prison, a man struggles with addiction and intrusive thoughts. He reconnects with a friend who is equally trapped in her own choices. Tony says, "Treading Water is a story about addiction and redemption and reclamation and the price paid each step of the way. It's a hard film to get through, but in the end it is worth the journey." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Paramount+ is the crime / documentary "Predators" taking us inside the controversial TV program "To Catch a Predator". The documentary takes the viewer behind the scenes of the NBC series that caught potential child predators in sting operations, leading to arrests, lawsuits and its eventual cancellation. Tony says, "Predators gives us a look at the inner workings of the popular series and how far a TV show should go for ratings. The documentary also asks the question was this entrapment?" He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see more from Tony on his website, screenchatter.com.