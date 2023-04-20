A Tiki Speakeasy Pop-Up is opening tonight in Salt Lake City

Flanker Sporting Club + Kitchen is launching a Tiki-themed, speakeasy pop-up experience in their parlor bar, starting tonight, April 20, 2023.

It will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Their master mixologist, Francesco Lafranconi, has created a seasonal specialty cocktail menu inspired by island flavors and influenced by the historic Tiki cocktail.

He joined us with a Tiki-themed cocktail and mocktail recipe called Taboos & Bananas.

1 1/2 oz. Appleton Estate Rum

1 oz. Howler Head Banana-flavored Bourbon

2 oz. Malacopa Pina Colada Mix

2 oz. Looza Banana Juice

1/2 oz. Dress the Drink Falernum Syrup

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

2 Dashes of Tiki Bitters

Shake and pour over crushed ice and nutmeg sprinkled on top.

You can learn more by visiting flankerslc.com and following them @flankerslc.