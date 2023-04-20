Watch Now
A Tiki Speakeasy Pop-Up is opening tonight in Salt Lake City

Paradise Parlor Pop-up
If you'd like to escape to paradise -- here you go!
Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 15:44:11-04

Flanker Sporting Club + Kitchen is launching a Tiki-themed, speakeasy pop-up experience in their parlor bar, starting tonight, April 20, 2023.

It will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Their master mixologist, Francesco Lafranconi, has created a seasonal specialty cocktail menu inspired by island flavors and influenced by the historic Tiki cocktail.

He joined us with a Tiki-themed cocktail and mocktail recipe called Taboos & Bananas.

1 1/2 oz. Appleton Estate Rum
1 oz. Howler Head Banana-flavored Bourbon
2 oz. Malacopa Pina Colada Mix
2 oz. Looza Banana Juice
1/2 oz. Dress the Drink Falernum Syrup
1/2 oz. Lime Juice
2 Dashes of Tiki Bitters
Shake and pour over crushed ice and nutmeg sprinkled on top.

You can learn more by visiting flankerslc.com and following them @flankerslc.

