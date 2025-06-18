A travel series, a new series based on a novel, a drama and a crime drama are new in home entertainment

Entering it's 15th season on Discovery and HBO MAX is the adventure / travel series "Expedition Unknown". It stars Josh Gates. An archaeologists travels the world uncovering historical mysteries and looking for missing artifacts that had been lost throughout time. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Expedition Unknown is a terrific series to watch and learn from. It's well filmed and offers up some incredible destinations each week." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is season 2 of the period drama "The Buccaneers." Sent to secure husbands and titles, young American women explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Tony says, "The Buccaneers is a slow-paced costume drama and all though there are some good moments, the series is draggy and lethargic." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on Prime is the psychological drama "We Were Liars". Based on the best-selling novel, the new series focuses on a 17-year-old girl who can't remember the horrible accident she survived at her family's summer home two years earlier. Tony says, "We We're Liars is a top notch young adult mystery thriller with some terrific twists and turns." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on HBO MAX is the action crime / drama "Duster". Set in the 1970's Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from bad to worse. Tony says, "Duster is a fun, action packed series reminiscent of 70's TV shows like The Rockford Files and Starsky & Hutch. Give this on a watch." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

