A University of Utah chef prepared 1,000 meals on his own time!

Meet our Smith's Zero Hunger Hero, Executive Chef of the University Of Utah Charwells Dining Services Peter Hodgson.

He says his passion for food started at a very young age, and so did his passion for volunteering.

"It really goes back a long way. My little Irish mother always gave back. She volunteered for stuff. Raised nine kids and was always volunteering," Chef Peter says.

He was the oldest of those kids, and always helped his mom out in the kitchen. That led him to his decades-long career as a chef.

We caught up with him as he was preparing Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 people, who otherwise wouldn't have a warm meal. He partnered up with Salvation Army Utah.

Chef Peter says, "I come from humble beginnings so I like to see people who haven't got anything, if we can give them joy for even five minutes, that's great."

In addition to helping out with Salvation Army, Chef Peter also volunteers for a number of other organizations as well.

Chef Peter says he's grateful for the University of Utah, as well as his wife, for supporting him through all his volunteer work.

That's why he's the Smith's Zero Hunger Hero!

