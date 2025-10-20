A Utah author has written more than 20 holiday books -- and her newest is out now!

Utah author RaeAnne Thayne has written more than 20 holiday books and her newest is out now!

We talked with the New York Times Bestselling Author about "Snow Kissed".

It's the third in a series, but each one can be read separately.

She says the heroine in her story, Holly, has to share custody of her five-year-old daughter with her ex-husband for the first time since her divorce two years ago.

RaeAnne says the book is dedicated to everyone who has to spend the holiday season without someone they love.

The dedication reads, "To everyone missing a child, a parent, a partner or a friend this Christmas. You're not alone. Love can stretch across miles, silence and time. Hold on."

She hopes readers take away that it's important to focus on the wonder and joy of the holidays, even when they can be chaotic, stressful and filled with family drama.

You can buy "Snow Kissed" on her website, raeannethayne.com.