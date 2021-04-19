A Utah author writes two companion works that tie together in an unusual way, but he won't tell you how they're related - he wants readers to be surprised

Throughout his career, acclaimed author Camron Wright has spell-bound readers with his novels, including The Orphan Keeper and The Rent Collector.

Now, for the first time, Wright is releasing two new works simultaneously – In Times of Rain and War and Saving Rachel McCally.

Those who purchase In Times of Rain and War, a WWII story, will receive Saving Rachel McCally as a free e-book to download.

The two books are companion works that tie together in an unusual way, but Wright won't reveal how the two works are related – he wants it to be a surprise for his readers.

In Times of Rain and War is a gripping and heartbreakingly beautiful story about an American soldier, Wesley Bowers and Audrey Stocking, a German Jewish woman living in secret in London during World War II.

Fate brings them together when Lt. Bowers is sent to disarm an unexploded German bomb embedded in the floor of Audrey's flat.

There's an immediate connection with Audrey and their friendship grows. But he's about to learn something that could destroy everything—the truth of her identity. It's a truth that even she doesn't fully understand—at least not yet.

While In Times of Rain and War is a novel, the follow-up story Saving Rachel McCally is authentic.

It relates the real-life story of Rachel, a decorated soldier whose job in Iraq as Lead Vehicle Commander (LVC) was to ride at the front of their nighttime convoys and protect her team by spotting IEDs buried in the roads.

Her actions saved many lives, resulting in her being awarded the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, and the Army Commendation Medal for valor. But she will be the first to admit, she didn't do it alone.

Miraculous events, including a connection with her grandfather Wesley Bowers, helped her protect the soldiers in her unit. Saving Rachel McCally tells the story of precisely what occurred.

For more information on Camron Wright and his works, visit: shadowmountain.com or his website authorcamronwright.com.