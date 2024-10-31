A Utah baker talks about her experience on "Halloween Baking Championship"

Sugar High has been open for seven years in Lehi, Utah. Owner Carly Robertson says she's baked all her life, and learned the science behind it from her grandmothers.

Carly says opening a bakery was her dream. She adds, "We are known for our custom cakes and macarons as well as our cupcakes cookies and bars that are available fresh daily in the store. We also have a sister business, Sugar High Keto specializing in low carb, gluten free and sugar free desserts that are available in store and for delivery."

She was recently on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship".

Carly says, "A talent scout spotted my Instagram account and saw the Werewolf Pool Party cake I made for one of my best clients 2 years ago. She contacted me and asked if I would be interested in participating in the show. I had been approached before and always said no, but thought sure, give it a go."

She says her experience on the show was amazing and she made friends with other contestants and still chats with some of them every day.

You can learn more about her bakery at sugarhighconfections.com.

