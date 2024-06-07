A Utah bar has the second-largest selection of craft ciders in North America

Scion Cider Bar has the second-largest selection of craft ciders in North America and are one of just a handful of dedicated cider bars in the country.

They also serve local craft beer and spirits and craft cider-focused cocktails.

Owner Elisabeth Osmeloski says, "We really lean into cider culture around the world, bringing the history and significance of cider in each region to our customers here in Utah."

They tie cider and food together frequently in special events like cheese tastings, pairing dinners, and they're even hosting a "Ciders of the World" class through the University of Utah's Lifelong Learning programs.

They begin later this month and continue through October:



June 25 North American Ciders

July 16 French Cidres

August 27 English Ciders

October 1 Spanish Sidras

You can register for these special events here.

You can see those at ScionCiderBar.com.

