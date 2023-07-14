A Utah boy is representing Utah in a mullet championship for the second time

His hair is "all business in the front and a party in the back".

We talked with eight-year-old Riley Perrine, who for the second year in a row, is representing the Beehive State in the USA Mullet Championships.

Riley began growing out his hair at the start of the pandemic when his barber shop had to shut down.

When he could get it cut again, he didn't want to, but his family wanted him to... so they compromised with a mullet.

When Riley first saw his "new do", he said "I love my hair like a brother now".

He now even goes as the nickname "Mullet Man".

You can vote for him to be crowed the National Mullet Champion by clicking here. And, you can vote every 24 hours.

The first round of voting ends Monday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Riley says representing the US as a mullet champion is a "life goal".