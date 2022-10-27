A Utah boy wants you to know blind children are just as capable as sighted kids

Ashton Dunford wants you to know that blind children are just capable as sighted children.

Ashton and his mom Hilda came on the show to talk about that because October is Blind Awareness Month.

Ashton skateboards, skis, rides his bike and does everything he loves. His white cane is a tool to guide him.

He is able to read braille and has spoken at national events, including recently at the National Braille Press Gala.

Hilda says says it's all about inclusion — she recommends parents allow their own children to ask questions when they see a child who is different from them.

"Encouraging them to say hi and interact with them is needed because inclusion starts at home," she says.

You can follow Ashton and his adventure at @ourblindside.

