A Utah coach on and off the field

There isn't a day that goes by when Ian Hall Jr. isn't coaching.

But, this Utah local takes it beyond the football field.

Ian Jr. uses his coaching stills in the classroom running a nonprofit organization called 'Street Smarts' where he teaches teenagers about entrepreneurship.

He helps them find their passions and love for something they can turn it into a business that makes money.

Ian also spends his days coaching high school football where he dedicates himself to the team day in and day out.

His players call him Coach Boo Boo, which started as a family nickname.

Ian Jr. was nominated for Hometown Hero by his dad Ian Sr. who taught him how to play sports and be a good sport.

"He is the example of what a great coach looks like," Ian Sr. wrote in his nomination to FOX13.

Karl Tobler from Mattress Warehouse Utah joined Morgan Saxton to present Ian Jr. with a $500 Visa gift card.

