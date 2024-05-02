A Utah company makes sleep the highlight of camping

Let's face it, a lifetime of sleeping on comfortable beds has ruined most of us for sleeping outside.

But a Utah company is making sleep the highlight of camping with their hammock tents.

Derek Tillotson, the Founder and CEO of Haven Tents, says, "Everything we do is geared towards enjoying your days outside by improving the nights."

Derek says his hammock tents are different from the others because they're like your mattress at home, your head and feet are lowered to a single plane, so you lay flat instead of folding up like a banana.

You can see the designs and order yours at haventents.com.