A Utah County cloak company's viral post "accidentally" boosted their business big time

Knightweave Cloaks
This Utah County-based company blew up after a social media post went viral.
Knightweave Cloaks make functional cloaks for every day modern use.

They are a small, family-owned business in Springville, Utah.

They are double-lined, sensory safe, and made with soft materials for indoor wear or dry outdoor wear in the fall and winter.

The first cloak was made 12 years ago for cross-country and track meets.

Then, recently a post went viral, and owners Christopher and Erica Claflin say their business "accidentally" blew up.

They are planning new styles and waterproof versions of their cloaks.

They also sell broaches as well.

You can find them at knightweave.com.

