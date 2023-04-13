Watch Now
A Utah couple is hosting an auction to start a family

A Utah couple is hosting an auction for IVF treatment after a life-changing diagnosis.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 15:27:35-04

Tanner and Shay Martin have known each other for almost 10 years and have been married since 2018.

They always knew they wanted to start a family soon, but life threw them a curve ball.

They recently received the devastating news that Tanner, age 27, has terminal colon cancer and only has up to five years to live.

Because of Tanner's medical condition, they need help to make their dream of a family a reality.

To raise the funds for in-vitro fertilization, which is $20,000, they are hosting a public auction from April 14 to April 21, 2023 on Shay's Instagram account.

Many Utah companies are donating auction items including Crumbl, Thread, Gabb Wireless, Mo'Bettahs, Kodiak Cakes, San Diablo Churros, Walker Edison and more.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Martin's IVF treatment and associated medical costs.

You can help them in their journey for a family by visiting @shaylynnright.

