A Utah couple is putting their baking skills to the test on this season's "Crime Scene Kitchen"

A Utah couple is putting their baking skills to the test on this season of "Crime Scene Kitchen", which you can watch on Thursdays at 8pm right here on FOX 13.

Ronan and Katelyn Allen are local bakers at @sweetkatebake. They have made it half way through the season so far! You can learn and order from them here.

"Crime Scene Kitchen" is a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made, when all that's left are crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues.

This season, Season 3, was filmed in Toronto, and started out with 12 teams of two bakers, including siblings, parents/ children, married couples, best friends and colleagues.

Each week, the baker duos will enter their kitchens, filled with new clues to dissect and they must replicate the dessert they believe was made in that kitchen.

The desserts are judged on how close the bakers are to the mystery dessert and how good their creations look and taste.

The show is hosted by actor/ comedian Joel McHale and features famous chef Curtis Stone and famous cake artist, Yolanda Gampp, as judges.

You can learn more about the show at fox.com/crime-scene-kitchen.