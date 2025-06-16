A Utah couple is still in the running for the big prize on Fox's LEGO Masters

Utahns Rebecca and Corey Maxfield are still in the running for the big prize on Fox's LEGO Masters.

Corey has been building LEGOS since he was a small child, and says as an adult he got interested in building LEGOS again.

In fact, when they got married, he had boxes and boxes of LEGOS from his childhood that he moved into their home.

They joined Morgan Saxton to show her some brick-building tips.

If they win LEGO Masters, they'll get the $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

They're competing on Season 5, going head-to-head with other contestants in all kinds of brick-building competitions.

Watch every Monday night at 7pm right here on FOX 13.

For more information go to fox.com/leg-masters.

