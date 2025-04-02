A Utah couple is turning their grief into purpose

In March, 2023, Angela and Guy Brown lost their 21-year-old son Preston to suicide.

Now they are turning their grief into purpose, but turning Preston's dream "ride" into a symbol for suicide awareness and prevention.

They say, "We plan to take his car to car shows around the area and talk about Preston and his life, depression and suicide, and how we can be the light in the lives of others. We are dedicated to turning our grief into action and bringing Preston Brown’s memory to a higher place."

Preston dreamed of restoring the car, a 1983 Fox Body Mustang, with his father.

Now his parents are taking the challenge on to honor his memory and also raise awareness about mental health.

The Browns say Preston struggled with mental health his whole life, and want to provide support for others who may be going through grief.

They have a GoFundMe to help them with expenses for the car. You can help them out by clicking here.

If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, help is always available.

Dial 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.