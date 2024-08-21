Watch Now
A Utah couple not only married each other, they married their talents to create "Thigh Guy"

Thigh Guy uses chicken thigh meat that they brine for 36 hours in their house-made buttermilk ranch.
Ryan and Jasmine Gordon are the owners of "Thigh Guy", a food truck that's all about chicken thigh meat, that they brine for 36 hours in their house-made buttermilk ranch.

They are family-owned and operated and everything from the recipes to the logo was created by them.

"Thigh Guy" started as a booth setup for festivals, and then worked their way up to a food truck that hit the streets in May 2024.

Now the goal is open multiple brick-and-mortar locations across Utah.

All of the food is made with quality ingredients.

You can see the menu and learn more at thighguyutah.com.

