A Utah dad created The Strike Zone so his boys would have a place to hit

The Strike Zone is an indoor batting cage facility in Orem that redefines the game with groundbreaking tech and personalized training.

Whether you're a weekend warrior and just want to up your game with friends, or your kid is dreaming of the big leagues, they have something for everyone, and all ages.

Pablo Valdez is the owner of The Strike Zone and says he started it so his four boys would have a place to hit.

He's created a space where you can hit, be coached and even try out the ProBatter PX3 Pitching System. That's a pitching machine that simulates a pitcher on the screen.

You can practice everything from fastballs to curve balls. They can even video you as you're hitting and analyze your swing with their HitTrax technology.

The Strike Zone has baseball and softball training with coaches like Raul Linares.

You can learn more at thestrike.zone.