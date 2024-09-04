Watch Now
The Place

Actions

A Utah daddy-daughter duo is known for making knives

Mike's Damascus Knives
A Utah daddy-daughter duo is making a name for themselves by making knives.
Posted

Michael Peterson is a second generation bladesmith from Aurora, Utah who has been making knives since he was nine years old.

He was featured on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire" and was able to take knife-making talents from hobby to business status.

His company is named Mike's Damascus Knives because of the style of knives he makes.

Mike's nine-year-old daughter Daisy is now learning his craft too and says her favorite part about it is being a part of the bladesmiths community.. She's even had one of her knives pictured in a magazine!

If you want to see their knives in action, visit Bundy's Brazilian Steakhouse in St. George, they use custom carving knives.

Or you can see more at mikesdamascusknives.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere