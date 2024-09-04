A Utah daddy-daughter duo is known for making knives

Michael Peterson is a second generation bladesmith from Aurora, Utah who has been making knives since he was nine years old.

He was featured on the History Channel's "Forged in Fire" and was able to take knife-making talents from hobby to business status.

His company is named Mike's Damascus Knives because of the style of knives he makes.

Mike's nine-year-old daughter Daisy is now learning his craft too and says her favorite part about it is being a part of the bladesmiths community.. She's even had one of her knives pictured in a magazine!

If you want to see their knives in action, visit Bundy's Brazilian Steakhouse in St. George, they use custom carving knives.

Or you can see more at mikesdamascusknives.com.