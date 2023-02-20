A Utah designer is on her way to Milan to show her dresses

Archie Rochelle Brown is a barber and barber instructor by trade. But when the pandemic hit and business slowed down, she decided to follow a dream.

So, she started fashion design.

Fast forward to 2022 and she had her dresses in New York Fashion Week!

Archie is heading to Milan next for their Fashion Week at the end of February.

Then, in July you can see her styles at Utah State Fashion Week.

Archie says she wants others to know that you can do what you love and make money too.

You can learn more at archiebrowndesigns.com.