A Utah Family Is Finding Out if They're Survivalists

The BYU TV show "Survivalists" challenges two families to leave their hometowns and go on a three-day, action-packed race through the wilderness.

On this season a family of four from Bluffdale, Utah is putting their survival skills to the test.

The Bowling Family, including dad West, mom Alejandra, 13-year-old Victoria and 10-year-old Leo headed to Mexico for the challenge.

They weren't allowed to take any technology on the journey. They had to rely on each other to try to reach the finish line.

The family that completes the race first will be awarded $10,000.

The Bowlings told Morgan that the going on the show strengthened them as a family and made them trust each other even more than before.

You can learn more at byutv.org/survivalists.

