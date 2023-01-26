Watch Now
The Place

Actions

A Utah Family Is Finding Out if They're Survivalists

Utah Family on "Survivalists"
A Utah family went on an adventure to discover if they are "Survivalists".
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 17:00:15-05

The BYU TV show "Survivalists" challenges two families to leave their hometowns and go on a three-day, action-packed race through the wilderness.

On this season a family of four from Bluffdale, Utah is putting their survival skills to the test.

The Bowling Family, including dad West, mom Alejandra, 13-year-old Victoria and 10-year-old Leo headed to Mexico for the challenge.

They weren't allowed to take any technology on the journey. They had to rely on each other to try to reach the finish line.

The family that completes the race first will be awarded $10,000.

The Bowlings told Morgan that the going on the show strengthened them as a family and made them trust each other even more than before.

You can learn more at byutv.org/survivalists.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere