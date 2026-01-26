A Utah family is going for the $250,000 prize on Fox's "Extracted"

Fox's "Extracted" is back! The survival competition drops untrained contestants into the wilderness while their families watch their every move.

One of those families is from Utah. We talked with Survivalist Competitor Rhoman Eyere, his mom Lynsey Sokol and his brother Dallas Jordan Eyere.

While Rhoman was alone in the wilderness, Lynsey and Dallas were forced to decide just how far they'll let them go.

The survivalist that makes it the farthest in the wild, and their family, will take home the $250,000 prize.

You can watch "Extracted" on Fox 13 Mondays at 7pm.