A Utah family is surprised on The PLACE with a trip to adventure parks in Florida!

Baking Memories 4 Kids sends critically ill children and their families on trips to all the Florida theme parks, through sales of chocolate chip cookies.

Founder Frank Squeo is a cancer survivor himself, and since he started Baking Memories 4 Kids in 2012, has sold more than 60,000 cookies and surprised more than 200 amazing families.

That includes a Utah family, who was surprised on The PLACE Tuesday!

Joseph and Macey Roberts are the parents to twins Ireland "Irie" and Evelyn "Evie". Irie looks like any other four-year-old girl, but she only has half a heart.

She has endured so much physical and emotional pain through her procedures and surgeries that it is hard for her parents and siblings to watch.

The Roberts do not know with the future holds, but they do know one part of their future will be a wonderful trip to Florida, courtesy of Baking Memories 4 Kids.

"The opportunity to make such amazing memories as a family that is whole would be priceless," says Macey Roberts.

She says her daughter is sweet, loving and wonderful. Macey continues, "Despite having half a heart, she sure has a big heart."

If you'd like more information please visit bakingmemories4kids.com.

