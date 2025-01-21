Watch Now
A Utah illustrator shows how he brings a book's characters to life

These books are perfect for middle-grade readers
Jenny learns some basics from a local illustrator. You can be an event for him and a new book!
David Habben is an illustrator who loves bringing the characters in books to life through illustrations.

He's been a Utah-based illustrator for almost 20 years and has worked with local, national and international clients.

He's a graduate of BYU and The University Of Utah and has taught illustration at both schools.

His latest project is with Martin Stewart's Bridge Vanderpuff books, which are perfect for middle-grade readers who love adventure, baking and friendship.

David says, "I love to promote reading and drawing in any way I can. Fostering the creative community is a passion of mine, and I hope these books and all of my work help people to feel confident in their own creative exploration."

You can meet him at a book signing event for Bridget Vanderpuff at the American Fork Library on January 28, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The event is being hosted by The King's English. David says, "The King's English is one of my favorite bookstores and holds a special place in my heart as it was also where I held my first-ever book release event for Mr. Sherman's Cloud in 2018. Their store and staff create a perfect book-finding and enjoying experience."

You can learn more at davidhabben.com and at @habbenick.

