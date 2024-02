Back in 2021 Makenna Goodwin died after a car crash on I-15 in Provo.

Her brother Bronson Goodwin has really struggled with her death.

Now, he's found a way to turn his grief into a project — the "170 Project".

He's posting a new video every day for 170 days as if he only has 170 days to live.

He started when he was exactly 170 days younger than when his sister died.

You can follow his journey on Instagram @bronwon.goodwin.