A Utah man is proof that "You can do hard things despite your obstacles"

Johnathan Aubrey was born with Cerebral Palsy, a disorder that impacts muscle tone, movement, posture and delays developmental milestones.

He says after many dark years, he learned that his CP was actually a good thing, and created his company Winning Despite Obstacles.

Johnathan says, "Winning despite obstacles applies to those with and without a disability." He goes on, "When you have a purpose in life, it's like magic."

He speaks to schools, organizations and universities sharing his story, and you'll notice that he makes an entrance on his bike!

That special moment helps teach kids that everyone can overcome life's challenges.

Johnathan also has a book called "Am I Different", that teaches that same lesson.

You can find it at winningdespiteobstacles.com.

