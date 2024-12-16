A Utah mom and grandmother has written a book about the five family members she lost in a car crash

Utah mom and grandmother, KayCee Sawyer, has written a book titled "Into the Storm We Go" in memory of the five family members she lost in an auto accident.

Her son Race and his son Rider, as well as her other son Mason's wife Kortni and their two children Riggins and Frankie were all killed in the crash.

KayCee told us that "Into the Storm We Go" is a story metaphor about how cows and buffaloes respond to storms on the open range.

While cows run away from approaching storms, the buffaloes charge directly into the storm.

This inspirational metaphor gives the challenge to face life's storms, gain skills by doing so, and acknowledge gifts that storms can bring.

The soft cover of the book is available on Amazon for $18. For a hard cover, contact KayCee on Facebook messenger or email her at kayceesawyer.intothestorm@gmail.com.

