A Utah mom couldn't find clothes that made her feel comfortable and confident, so she created her own brand

A new Utah mom didn't like the way she felt in her clothes, so she created her own fashion line.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 22, 2021
Tarah Wilson is a new mom who says after giving birth she had a hard time finding cute clothes that made her feel comfortable and confident.

So, she created her own brand -- and TW Travel Wear was born!

Her loungewear is meant to make women feel "put-together" while still being comfortable.

The tees are made out of organic combed cotton, which is good for you and the environment.

The bottoms are made of French terry cotton.

The loungewear is ethically manufactured (meaning no sweatshops) right here in the USA.

And, the quality pieces are made to last.

You can learn more on her website twtravelwear.com and @twtravelwear.

